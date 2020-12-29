1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FCCY. TheStreet upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $170.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.72.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.13 million. Equities analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, Director Charles S. Crow III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,521.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 43.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 613,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

