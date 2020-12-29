$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the lowest is $1.84 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $6.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

NYSE WSM opened at $104.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $114.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,870. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

