$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will post sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the lowest is $2.88 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $2.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $11.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $11.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.43.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $414.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $427.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.