$209.27 Million in Sales Expected for American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) will announce sales of $209.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.20 million and the highest is $213.34 million. American Renal Associates reported sales of $206.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year sales of $820.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $813.30 million to $826.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $836.49 million, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $852.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.50 million. American Renal Associates had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE:ARA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. American Renal Associates has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in American Renal Associates in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in American Renal Associates by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Renal Associates by 402.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in American Renal Associates in the second quarter valued at $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

