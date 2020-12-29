$223.85 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report $223.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.70 million to $229.00 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $255.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $849.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $819.60 million to $866.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $869.82 million, with estimates ranging from $815.10 million to $907.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

ACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 24.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,906,000 after acquiring an additional 828,407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 198.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,468 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.2% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,254,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,721,000 after acquiring an additional 330,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 117.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 28.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,796,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,725,000 after acquiring an additional 393,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,976. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $49.01.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

