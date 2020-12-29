$223.85 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report $223.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.70 million to $229.00 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $255.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $849.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $819.60 million to $866.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $869.82 million, with estimates ranging from $815.10 million to $907.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

ACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 24.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,906,000 after acquiring an additional 828,407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 198.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,468 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.2% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,254,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,721,000 after acquiring an additional 330,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 117.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 28.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,796,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,725,000 after acquiring an additional 393,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,976. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $49.01.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

