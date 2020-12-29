$236.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to post $236.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.00 million and the lowest is $235.00 million. Cumulus Media posted sales of $285.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $809.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $805.32 million to $814.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $929.00 million, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $933.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $196.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.12. 68,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,045. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 45,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $292,989.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 971,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. The company offers content through approximately 428 owned-and-operated stations in 87 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

