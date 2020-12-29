$36.85 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report sales of $36.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.78 million to $38.77 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $74.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $151.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.96 million to $154.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $221.20 million, with estimates ranging from $216.98 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLDT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 538.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 353,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,741 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

CLDT stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $11.12. 6,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,408. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.08.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

