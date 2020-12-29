$389.77 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report sales of $389.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $393.80 million and the lowest is $386.00 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $431.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

