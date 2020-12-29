3M (NYSE:MMM) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.00.

MMM opened at $174.71 on Monday. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.32.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

