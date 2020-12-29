$4.47 Billion in Sales Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to announce sales of $4.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $15.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $16.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.79 billion to $17.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Estée Lauder Companies.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.57.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,158.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 60.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

EL traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.12. 13,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,232. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a PE ratio of 161.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $267.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.