$5.48 Million in Sales Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report $5.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the lowest is $2.80 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $2.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $20.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $23.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.04 million, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,340. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $103.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

