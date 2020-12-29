$5.48 Million in Sales Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report $5.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the lowest is $2.80 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $2.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $20.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $23.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.04 million, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,340. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $103.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.