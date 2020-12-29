$6.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post $6.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.79 billion and the lowest is $6.47 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $25.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.26 billion to $25.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.33 billion to $27.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.12.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $223.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.20. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

