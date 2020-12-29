$636.86 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to post sales of $636.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $632.10 million and the highest is $643.36 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $581.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $159.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.09. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total value of $1,456,782.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,731 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,042,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

