$68.71 Million in Sales Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will post $68.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.50 million and the highest is $69.00 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $68.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $249.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.83 million to $249.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $286.05 million, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $294.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

In related news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,315,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,160.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $824,248.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,619,446.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,185,411 shares of company stock worth $138,250,089. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PING opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

