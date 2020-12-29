$73.14 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce $73.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.73 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $69.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $294.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.80 million to $297.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $283.57 million, with estimates ranging from $273.80 million to $289.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $76.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.19 million.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. G.Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Gabelli cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,192.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 473.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 513.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 122,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

