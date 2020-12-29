$730.70 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) will announce $730.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $735.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $726.20 million. Applied Industrial Technologies reported sales of $833.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $747.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.11 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. Sidoti upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $116,907.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 83.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.34. The company had a trading volume of 124,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,706. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

