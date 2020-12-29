$83.69 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to post $83.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.30 million and the lowest is $82.98 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $75.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $313.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.40 million to $322.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $331.68 million, with estimates ranging from $329.63 million to $334.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $66,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 75,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $48.53. 498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,252. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

