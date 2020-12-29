9,900 Shares in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,216,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $4,928,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $10,483,000. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

