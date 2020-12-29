A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMRK. ValuEngine downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital raised their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

AMRK stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.08. 84,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,407. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $177.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.99. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $140,653.61. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,249 shares of company stock valued at $997,828. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,146.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $570,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 11.4% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. 22.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

