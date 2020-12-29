Aave (AAVE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $166.79 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Aave token can now be bought for approximately $77.27 or 0.00286188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io, HitBTC and Alterdice. Over the last week, Aave has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Aave has a market cap of $928.90 million and approximately $166.79 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00043491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00028282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.43 or 0.02097909 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,021,430 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1.

Aave's official website is ethlend.io

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, Bibox, Binance, ABCC, HitBTC, Alterdice and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

