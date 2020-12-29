Aave One Day Volume Reaches $190.80 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Aave token can now be purchased for about $78.80 or 0.00295816 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, ABCC and Bibox. Over the last week, Aave has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $947.18 million and approximately $190.80 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00045982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00028327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $555.10 or 0.02083804 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

AAVE is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,019,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Gate.io, HitBTC, Alterdice, BiteBTC, IDEX, Kyber Network, Binance and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.