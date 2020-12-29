Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

FAX stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.