Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L) (LON:AAIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $228.53

Shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L) (LON:AAIF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 228.53 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 226.69 ($2.96), with a volume of 177018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221.50 ($2.89).

The firm has a market capitalization of £398.93 million and a P/E ratio of -10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 213.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 195.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

About Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L) (LON:AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.