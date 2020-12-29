Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE AWP opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $7.01.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

