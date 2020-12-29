Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of NYSE AWP opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $7.01.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
