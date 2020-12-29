Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of ACP opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

