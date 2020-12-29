Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $775.00

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 775 ($10.13) and last traded at GBX 751.10 ($9.81), with a volume of 25560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 755 ($9.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 725.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 654.18. The company has a market cap of £101.07 million and a P/E ratio of 7.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

