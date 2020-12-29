AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). AC Immune reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%.

ACIU has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AC Immune in the third quarter worth about $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in AC Immune in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in AC Immune by 27.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AC Immune in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in AC Immune in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

ACIU stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

