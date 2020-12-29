Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.20

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NYSE:ASO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 3064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.21.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NYSE:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

