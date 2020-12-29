Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Down 3.9%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.44. 253,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 373,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Sunday, November 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $973.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.48.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

