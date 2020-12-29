Accolade, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 29th (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade’s (NASDAQ:ACCD) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 29th. Accolade had issued 10,022,726 shares in its public offering on July 2nd. The total size of the offering was $220,499,972 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the expiration of Accolade’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth $112,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth $146,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth $370,000. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

