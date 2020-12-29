Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.96

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.96 and traded as low as $2.55. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 129,200 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acer Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.