Actinium Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,377 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 601% compared to the average daily volume of 339 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000.

Several brokerages have commented on ATNM. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,505. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $19.47.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

