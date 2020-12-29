Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist

Truist reissued their buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.43 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,670,000 after acquiring an additional 563,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

