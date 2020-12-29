Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Trading Up 2.4%

Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) was up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 327,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 304,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Actuant stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

