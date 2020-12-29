Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings. Adient posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Adient by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after purchasing an additional 313,592 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

