Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Holdings Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,418 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 42.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 12,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 171.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 31.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

