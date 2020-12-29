Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to post sales of $21.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $22.50 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $24.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $80.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.40 million to $81.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $113.76 million, with estimates ranging from $106.10 million to $124.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. The company had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 445,914 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 314,691 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,913.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $14.06. 385,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,744. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

