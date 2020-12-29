Aeternity Trading Down 26.9% Over Last Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $30.46 million and $4.52 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000202 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 83.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 69.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 373,897,651 coins and its circulating supply is 328,076,708 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

