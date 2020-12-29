AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC) Shares Gap Up to $66.00

AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.00, but opened at $85.00. AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) shares last traded at $83.86, with a volume of 23,326,988 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of £573.65 million and a PE ratio of -110.00.

AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) Company Profile (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc develops and demonstrates alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its fuel-cell systems convert hydrogen into electricity. The company's products include HydroX-Cell(L) systems, HydroX-Cell(S) stacks, AlkaMemTM, a conductive and robust membrane technology for sale or licensing into ancillary market applications; and auxiliary equipment, such as ammonia crackers, water electrolyzes, invertors, battery storage equipment, battery management systems, and fuel storage products.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.