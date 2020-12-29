Airbloc Hits Market Capitalization of $4.46 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and OKEx. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $120,970.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Airbloc

Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, BitForex, IDEX, OKEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

