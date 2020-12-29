AirSwap (AST) Market Cap Hits $11.15 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $11.15 million and $1.11 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00046146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.21 or 0.00298783 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00029017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $574.04 or 0.02138375 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

