Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,561 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $23,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.74.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

