Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACI. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

Shares of NYSE ACI traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. 55,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albertsons Companies (ACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.