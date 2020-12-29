Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.09

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 140.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $175.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.62. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

