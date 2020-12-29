Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $26.95. 677,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,505. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $607,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 16,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $651,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,073.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,529. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $67,809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,881,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,863 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,256,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,051,000 after purchasing an additional 520,584 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $17,002,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

