Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.36

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.36 and traded as high as $11.28. Allot Communications shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 84,261 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLT. BidaskClub raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allot Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $382.06 million, a P/E ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Allot Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,255,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Allot Communications by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Allot Communications by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

