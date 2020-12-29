Amati AIM VCT plc (AMAT.L) (LON:AMAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $185.00

Amati AIM VCT plc (AMAT.L) (LON:AMAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.42), with a volume of 12070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.50 ($2.35).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £215.55 million and a PE ratio of 19.07.

About Amati AIM VCT plc (AMAT.L) (LON:AMAT)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT plc (AMAT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT plc (AMAT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.