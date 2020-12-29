America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

ATAX opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $254.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.55.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter.

In related news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at $214,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATAX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

