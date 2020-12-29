Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 79.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

