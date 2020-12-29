Ameris Bancorp Plans Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced a dividend on Monday, December 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.99. 276,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,360. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $321.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

